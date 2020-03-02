Vakeel Saab First Look: Pawan Kalyan As Chilled-Out Lawyer Atop Of A Tempo Looks Awesome

Pawan Kalyan who is making his comeback to films after a gap of almost two long years with courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, happens to be in talks all across. The first look poster of the film was launched this evening by the makers and must add that by the looks of it Pawan couldn’t have asked for anything else but Vakeel Saab for his comeback after a long break.

The first look poster of the Telugu superstar was launched by Sri Venkateswara Creations banner who is co-producing the film, with a tweet that read: “Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bay View Projects proudly presents Power Star @PawanKalyan as #VakeelSaab.”

Talking about the poster, one gets to see the ‘Power Star’ aka Pawan Kalyan on top of a tempo. The actor can be seen in a relaxing mode with a book in his hand, sporting a grown beard, donning a jacket, with a pair of sunglasses.

More about Vakeel Saab, the Pawan Kalyan starrer is a Telugu remake of 2016 release Bollywood hit Pink. In the Telugu remake ‘Power Star’ will be seen reprising the role of an intense lawyer which megastar Amitabh Bachchan had portrayed in the original.

Vakeel Saab has actress Nivetha Thomas as its leading lady along with South actresses Anjali and Ananya in pivotal roles.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer is helmed by Venu Sriram and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju under the Projects LLP and Sri Venkateswara Creations banners.

Music for the film will be composed by S. Thaman.

The original venture of Vakeel Saab i.e Pink was also remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai, with Thala Ajith in lead. The Tamil remake too was bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

The Thala Ajith starrer just like the original too had a great run in theatres and box office.

