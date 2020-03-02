Tiger Shroff’s Sister Krishna Shroff Shares A Passionate Lip-Lock With Beau At Dubai’s Aquarium

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff shared a love-filled photograph with her beau Eban Hyams, which has gone viral on social media.

Krishna and Hyams were posing in front of an aquarium that many reported to being Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm.

The two can be seen sharing a kiss and Krishna captioned it: “My favourite fish in the sea.”

A few days earlier, Jackie Shroff’s daughter had shared another picture of the two of them from Bondi Beach, Australia. According to reports, Krishna is the owner of a gym while Hyams is a professional basketball player.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3 which also features Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Krishna’s father Jackie Shroff will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

