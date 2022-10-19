Do we need an introduction for Shah Rukh Khan? Well, probably not because he is the Badshah of Bollywood, king of romance, charmer, and much more. Recently, he celebrated his three decades in this industry, and over these years, he has given countless hit films. However, did you know there was a time when heroined used to laugh at him? Scroll below to know the reason!

SRK has his own charming ways to amaze his fans, while a few people love his wittiness, a few adore him for his dimpled looks, and a few admire his dedication towards his work and acting chops.

But did you know once Shah Rukh Khan had admitted that he feels he isn’t good-looking and that it has something to do with his fame. Years ago, in an interview with CNN, he had confessed how heroines used to laugh at their first reaction at his looks.

“I don’t know myself, most friends laugh at me that I have become a film star, especially the actresses who worked with me earlier on, their first reaction was eeks. They find it very surprising, they think I am a long-running fluke,” he said.

Further going into the conversation, Shah Rukh Khan shared that he feels a little embarrassed how people find him attractive as he thinks he is quite ordinary. He had shared, “I find it funny when people find me good-looking, I find it embarrassing actually. I am very ordinary in my films and that makes it special, because there is no other reason (behind their success). I work hard, I am very honest with the work I do. Besides that it could be luck, god has blessed me, people have been kind, or it could be that 100 million Indians are very short-sighted.”

Well, we all know who Shah Rukh Khan is and for what he stands for. On the work front, he is all set to make his comeback after a long 4 years of gap with Pathaan. He also has Jawaan and Dunki in his list.

What are your thoughts about Shah Rukh Khan’s looks? Let us know!

