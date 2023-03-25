Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in the world. He enjoys a fan following across the globe. Many Hollywood actors have expressed their wish to work with the superstar someday. However, an artist in Pakistan created a portrait on SRK, which is now going viral. Scroll down to know more.

Recently, a Pakistani artist expressed his love for King Khan by making an eye-catching sand portrait on Pakistan’s Gadani Beach. The pictures come days after a Pakistan senator slammed actress Mahira Khan for professing her admiration for the Bollywood superstar.

Sameer Soukat, one of the members of the Rashidi artists group, shared a picture of the Shah Rukh Khan-inspired sand art the group created on Instagram. His caption read, “The biggest sketch of @iamsrk was made and gifted by me @sameershoukat11 and my team @rashidi.artist.gaddani.”

Take a look at the pic below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameer Shoukat (@sameershoukat11)

The Pakistani artist also posted an aerial video of the magnificent sand art created on Shah Rukh Khan, which received much positive feedback on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameer Shoukat (@sameershoukat11)

Previously, Pakistani Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan called out Mahira on Twitter. He posted in Urdu, translated as, “Mahira Khan has mental health problems, and Anwar Maqsood is drunk in this part of life. The public curses both these shameless characters. Books can be written on Mahira Khan’s character, and she also flatters Indian actors for money. And Anwar Maqsood is a cursed character full of prejudice.”

ماہرہ خان کو مینٹل ہیلتھ پروبلم ہیں اور انور مقصود عمر کےاس حصہ میں شراب کےنشہ میں دھت رہتا ہے۔ان دونوں بےشرم کیریکٹر پر عوام کی لعنت ہو۔ماہرہ خان کےکردار پر تو کتابیں لکھی جا سکتی ہیں،یہ پیسہ کےلیےانڈین اداکاروں کی خوشامد بھی کرتی ہےاور انور مقصود تعصب سے بھرا ہوا لعنتی کردار ہے — Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan (@afnanullahkh) March 20, 2023

The senator referred to Mahira Khan‘s statement on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees in 2017. She told Express Tribune, “Shah Rukh Khan was the hero of my time, and I was in love with him and used to think about working with him. It was a dream of mine that I never knew would be completed. The fact that I got to it was amazing.”

Speaking about SRK, the actor returned to the big screen in January with Pathaan. His first collaboration with John Abraham and his fourth film with Deepika Padukone. Siddharth Anand directed the movie, which became a worldwide box-office smash. The action movie is a part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe.

