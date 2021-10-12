Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani has been in the entertainment industry for more than a decade, starting as an intern on 1942: A Love Story to creating the recent web series Empire and Mumbai Diaries: 26/11. Meanwhile, he directed a film like Kal Ho Na Ho which still feels like a fresh breeze. However, many sobbed while watching the climax, but the filmmaker claims Shah Rukh Khan hated filming the death scene and compared it with Devdas which he loved doing the most.

The Dharma film attracted audiences due to its one of the greatest ensemble casts, SRK, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan and others. Although the film was released back in 2003, people still find it amazing.

After working as an assistant director for a decade, Kal Ho Na Ho was Nikkhil Advani’s directorial debut and talking to Film Companion, the director reveals why the death scene in a Shah Rukh Khan film was crucial, he said, “Yes, but Shah Rukh absolutely hated the death scene of Kal Ho Na Ho. He kept saying, ‘You’re too irreverent, not giving it any respect’. He was also shooting Devdas at the same time in which he had a spectacular death scene. He kept saying, ‘Usse kehte hain death scene’. I explained to him that I was looking at death as a comma, not a full stop.”

Back in 2017, when Kal Ho Na Ho completed 14 years, Nikkhil Advani shared his views on Karan Johar’s regret of not directing the romantic drama himself.

The Batla House director said, “I don’t blame him for regretting it. He wrote it from his heart. But, I think, he underestimated himself, and he thought that he won’t be able to do justice to it. Now when he says that, I feel his pain.”

Strangely, within four days of filming Kal Ho Na Ho, Shah Rukh Khan wanted to quit the film after falling ill, he had even convinced Karan Johar about the same but on Nikkhil Advani’s advice, the team waited for SRK to recover and shoot finally commenced after six months.

