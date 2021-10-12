Slogging and collecting money to buy a house is one of the most- fulfilling feelings in the world. While this dream is one of the best for many not everyone is lucky. Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, actress Meera Chopra is one of the unlucky few and had a harrowing time while designing her new house. The 1920 London actress revealed she had to file an FIR against her interior decorator because of his behaviour and she is still awaiting justice.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation, Section 375 actress got candid about the entire episode including his goonda behaviour, duping her of lakhs of rupees, filing an FIR and more. Read on to know all she said below.

Advertisement

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Meera Chopra filed an FIR at Oshiwara Police station against her interior designer. This designer has reportedly been booked under Sections 354 (outraging a woman’s modesty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman).

In conversation with the above-mentioned portal, Meera Chopra revealed she had bought a new house in Andheri, Mumbai and hired an interior designer from Oshiwara, named Rajinder Dewan, to design the house. The Section 375 actress, while adding that she had to go to Banaras for 15-20 days for a shoot, said they signed an agreement and fixed the cost for the work at Rs. 17 lakhs. He asked for an Rs. 8 lakhs advance and assured her that he’ll get most of the work while she was out of town. But the actress was in shock when she returned from the shoot.

Talking about it, Meera Chopra said, “I had given him designs and had told him to use certain kind of woodwork and ply. Since Mumbai is a humid city, you need to use very good quality material. But when I came back, I realized that the material he has used is very substandard. Later, I found out that most of the interior decorators follow this practice of using inferior quality material. I told him to change it. He refused. He is quite senior to me; he’s nearly 50 years old. So I respectfully told him ‘Aap please aise mat karo. Nahin toh main aapse kaam nahi kara paungi’. To which he got extremely abusive in front of all the workers. You won’t believe this; he pushed me out of my own house and told me ‘Tum aise bola mat karo…warna workers kaam nahi karenge’. Imagine, unhone meri hi ghar se mujhe bahar nikal diya!”

Meera Chopra added that when she asked him to “provide the bills of the expenditure you have done till now and please return the balance amount” the said interior designer “didn’t return any money” and gave handwritten bills after disappearing. Following this, she took legal action. The actress said, “This is why I went to the police station and filed an FIR. Ab tak uss FIR pe koi action hua nahi hai. It’s been 2 months. I was quiet about it. But as a girl staying alone in Mumbai, I can only go to a certain extent to get help. I don’t have a family here. I know some people here par main ek extent tak unse favour maang sakti hoon. There’s a police department and they are supposed to do their work.”

She also said, “Now it’s no longer about the money. I mean I am not denying that money is not important. This is my first house and hence it’s very special. What’s shocking is that he was relatively known to me aur woh ek akeli ladke ke saath aisa karke chale gaye.”

Talking about the FIR filed, Meera Chopra revealed the complaint is against Rajinder Dewan’s daughter, Richa Malhotra, “She is of my age. She used to accompany her father to my house. And I have always said this that iss desh mein sisterhood nahi hai. Ek aurat dusri aurat ki help nahi karti. She has no remorse that her father conned another girl of lakhs of rupees. She should tell her father that what he’s doing is wrong. Sadly, people stoop down to such levels because of money and everyone keeps quiet. But someone needs to raise their voice.”

The actress added that after following up for almost a month, she stopped as she had to hire a new interior designer and her shoots were underway. She added, “The FIR is done. I trust the police to do the right thing.” She concluded by saying, “Jab tak police ke peeche na pado na, tab tak kuch nahi karti. And I understand why because they have much larger issues to look after. But just because my issue is comparatively trivial, it’s happening on a large scale as the culprits know that no action will be taken against them.”

Meera Chopra added that it’s shocking that the cops can take action against Rajinder Dewan anytime as he is still in Oshiwara and not absconding. The actress also revealed she is avoiding meeting with Rajinder Dewan at his residence or office because he’s a goonda. She said, “Actually, he’s kind of a goonda. He’s very abusive. I had met him at the police station and even in front of the cops, he was abusing me. If I’d tell him that something is not right, he’ll immediately get aggressive. He’s not open to any kind of criticism. Such people should be punished. If he’s doing this to me, knowing I am in the industry and have some connections imagine how they must be harassing the common man.”

Meera Chopra signed off by saying her house is almost ready courtesy a newly hired interior designer. “In fact, I’ll be shifting to my new house in the next 2-3 days,” she said.

Must Read: Dussehra 2021: From Tara Sutaria’s Glitzy Glamorous Lehenga To Shraddha Kapoor’s Indo-Western Sultry Saree, These Outfits Will Inspire You To Get Up & Dress!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube