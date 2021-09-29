Madhur Bhandarkar: I was, I am, I will remain an independent filmmaker
Madhur Bhandarkar: I was, I am, I will remain an independent filmmaker(Pic Credit: Instagram/imbhandarkar)

Back in 2001, on September 28, when the film ‘Chandni Bar’ hit the big screen, Madhur Bhandarkar, who was just two films old, could not imagine that this film would change his career. It went on to get four National Film Awards and eventually, Madhur found his signature style of realistic storytelling in the Hindi film industry.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of ‘Chandni Bar’, in a conversation with IANS, Madhur recalled the journey of the film and now, 13 films and two National Awards later, what still motivates him to make a new film.

“It has been quite an interesting journey for me. I have seen struggle, success, stability. I have gained the respect of audiences and of the film fraternity. I have got a certain amount of criticism, I have had creative blocks in between the films I made since the time I stepped into the world of cinema, but the excitement of narrating a story is the constant that drives me every day,” Madhur Bhandarkar said in one breath and then took a pause.

