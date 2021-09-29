Advertisement

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has bagged the nomination in the Best Actor category at the Asia Content Awards by the Busan International Film Festival.

Ali has been nominated for the Best Actor category for his portrayal of Ispit Nair in ‘Forget Me Not’ segment in the ‘Ray’ anthology on Netflix.

On the nomination, Ali Fazal said: “Wow! This was totally unexpected. I am so humbled to receive this nomination and it means a lot to be recognized by ACA. A lot of great content was produced this year in Asia and to land a nomination amongst such an impressive lineup of films and actors is an honour.”

Directed by Srijith Mukherji, the story of ‘Ray’ is a modern interpretation of Satyajit Ray’s story ‘Bipin Chaudhary Ka Smriti Bhram.’ Ali Fazal plays the role of a cut-throat corporate shark who never forgets anything and has a memory of a computer.

The third Asian Contents Awards (ACA) is run by the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)’s Asian Contents and Film Market (ACFM). The ACA aims to showcase outstanding TV, OTT, and online content from Asia.

This year, the ACA was dominated by Korean drama and Netflix originals.

Recently, Ali Fazal acted in a short, an untitled sci-fi film by ‘Cargo’ director Arati Kadav, talking about the untitled project, Ali says, “Collaborating with Arati has been an amazing experience. I have to say that I really had a lot of fun shooting with her and I think she’s immensely talented in what she does.”

He added, “We shot the entire film in the span of just four days in Mumbai. I wish I could share more about the short film, but let’s wait for the official announcement to be made first.”

