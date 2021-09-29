Advertisement

Rapper Badshah will be showcasing an unknown avatar of himself in the popular show “Star vs Food Season 2“. While Badshah is known for his catchy rap and singing skills, he will now be seen flaunting his culinary talents.

Badshah would be seen cooking ‘Amritsari Chole Hummus’ and ‘Cheese Kulcha’ along with ‘Jalebi Rabdi Espuma’ under the supervision of Delhi-based Chef Rajesh Sharma in the show this week.

Sharing his thoughts on the overall experience, Badshah said: “I think I have prepared this food from my heart. It was great fun, from cooking the food to serving it to eating it and whatever I learnt from the chef, this entire kitchen vibe has been very therapeutic for me. These moments are priceless.”

While Badshah will be seen cooking the food, ‘Paani Paani’ singer Aastha Gill and a few of his friends will be seen indulging in the delectable items prepared by the rapper!

“Star vs Food Season 2” streams on discovery+.

