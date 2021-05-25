Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the silver screen in Aanand L. Rai’s 2018 film Zero. Co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, this film failed to impress the audience, and the actor stayed away from the front. While the actor is not busy shooting YRF’s Pathan, news of his next with Atlee has been making news.

As per reports, while SRK’s next with Siddharth Anand is still being made, he is already making plans for his next with the famous director of South. As per a recent update, Atlee met the actor in Mumbai last month and below is all the deets we have on it.

Sharing news about Shah Rukh Khan’s potential film with Atlee, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Last month, before the lockdown became stringent in Mumbai, Atlee had flown down from Chennai. He met Shah Rukh and gave the final narration of his script.”

While no more details were shared about this potential collab between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, the source told the portal, “This meeting is an indication that the film is very much on. If all goes well, then Shah Rukh Khan will begin shooting for Atlee’s next by the end of 2021.”

We have our fingers crossed; what about you?

Talking about Shah Rukh’s Pathan, the shooting of this YRF action flick has faced major delays, especially due to COVID -19. According to reports, director Siddharth Anand plans to resume shooting as soon as the restriction imposed on gathering are removed. Besides SRK, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Salman Khan will be seen in the capacity of an extended cameo as Tiger.

