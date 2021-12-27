Very saddening news has now struck that, veteran actor and comedian Mushtaq Merchant, who is known to be one of the most talented and hardworking actors of his time, has passed away at the age of 67.

The veteran actor played prominent roles in movies such as Seeta Aur Geeta, Saagar, and many other movies.

Mushtaq Merchant took his last breath in the Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai. According to some reports, it is that the actor was battling diabetes for a long time.

Revealing some details about the actor’s death, Hanif Zaveri who is a close friend of Mushtaq Merchant told ABP News, “The cause of Mushtaq’s death was his high blood pressure and diabetes. He was suffering from diabetes for the last 10-12 years. Due to deteriorating health, he was admitted to the hospital in the morning. He passed away a few hours later.”

The news of Merchant’s death is undoubtedly a huge loss for Bollywood and also for his fans.

Mushtaq started his Bollywood venture through his debut film Jawaani Diwani. It is said that the actor turned Sufi was quite passionate about acting since his school times as he used to he was seen in a drama called Hajamat.

The actor later went on to earn success for various films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Saagar, Jaanbaz, Pyaar Ka Saaya, Swarg, among others. It was also claimed that the actor was supposed to have an appearance in the famous movie Sholay that starred Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. However, his role in the film could not make it to the big screen, as they chopped it off from the final edit due to the length of the film.

Mushtaq left his career as an actor in Bollywood 16 years ago. After ending his acting career he went on to become a Sufi and focused more on religious activities.

We hope that he is in a better place and we wish his soul rests in immense peace.

