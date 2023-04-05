Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and Filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta’s next film, a courtroom drama thriller, “Section 84”, in association with Jio Studios, stars the legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Joining the cast now is the very versatile Abhishek Banerjee.

Recently, the makers also announced Diana Penty in one of the key roles. Abhishek Banerjee expressed her excitement about working with Mr. Bachchan and collaborating with Ribhu Dasgupta.

Abhishek Banerjee wrote in the post, “Section 84 is my moment of EKLAVYA meeting his DRONACHARYA. When I knew nothing about acting, I only knew one name, AMITABH BACHCHAN. From a boy who’s hypnotised by him to actually getting the opportunity to stand alongside him in one frame, life has truly completed a circle for me. This is what dreams are made of, as the Bachchan mania continues for me. This time I am a part of it !! Thank you thank you Ribhu sir, you have no idea how my younger self is filled with joy to experience the mania with you. We’ve all been struck for years now!”

In the caption, Abhishek Banerjee wrote, “Bachchan mania !!! #section84 Grateful to be working with the legend @amitabhbachchan Thank you @ribhu_dasgupta for giving me this opportunity to turn this dream into reality @dianapenty @reliance.entertainment @filmhangar @officialjiostudios @vivekbagrawal @samchoprs”

Prior to Abhishek’s announcement, Diana Penty also made a similar announcement about being a part of Section 84. On work front, Abhishek will be also seen in ‘Stree 2’, ‘Dream Girl 2′ and ‘Apurva’.

‘Section 84’ is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

