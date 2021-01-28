It has been quite a few days that Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kaagaz released on Zee 5. Ever since it’s release, the film has been creating waves. The Satish Kaushik directorial has been receiving a lot of praises both for the content and for the acting. Almost everyone now knows that Salman Khan co-produced this film under Salman Khan Films’ banner. But do you know how did he come on board?

Well, we had the opportunity to interact with the very talented director and actor Satish Ji, who was all smiles and in a happy space with his recent release. He was quite content with how the audience has received this film. Like you all, even we wanted to know the back story of how Salman came on board for this project. Keep scrolling further to know it all.

The moment we took Salman Khan’s name, his eyes lit up like a house on fire. He replied, “Ye bhi picture ki destiny hai,” with a smile on his face. “Meri aur salman ki kundali hai aisi, 2003 me Tere Naam banayi thi aur 2021 me ye banayi hai. So this is a journey of eighteen years. 18 saal ki bharat laal ki journey, 18 saal ki meri journey aur 18 saal ki mere aur Salman ki journey. It is after 2003 that we have collaborated for this film.”

On elaborating further about the day Salman Khan agreed to be a part of this project, Satish Kaushik replied, “It just happened. I was shooting with him in Malta for Bharat. I have done a cameo in the film and we there. We were just sitting together evening as we had met after a long time. Aisehi baton baton me maine unhe kahani sunayi, to unhone kaha ki ye to zabardast story hai yaar! Picture bana le iske upar. Maine kaha main to ye October me shoot kar raha hu, tab mere mu se nikal gaya ki aap isko present kar do. And at that very moment, he came on board. He said ‘yes I will do it. I like the story.'”

Satish Ji revealed that he felt quite confident after Salman agreed to come on-board. “Unke aane se hume aur hausla mila ki mere sath ek superstar hai jiske sath maine already acha kaam kiya hai, to shayad hum dono ki kundali ekdum match karegi to make this film.”

Indeed! We have to agree that there is some kind of magic in Salman Khan and Satish Kaushik’s dynamic duo. But we love how spontaneously all this happened. What do you think about Salman Khan and Satish Kaushik’s powerful Jodi?

