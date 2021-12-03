Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut with Kedarnath, is now gearing up for the next release Atrangi Re. The film is making quite a buzz ever since the trailer had dropped last week. Now she is opening about her character in the film.

Aanand L. Rai’s directorial film stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara. The actress will be seen playing the role of a Bihari girl named Rinku who continues to be in love with both her husband (played by Dhanush) and her lover (portrayed by Akshay).

Talking to ETimes, Sara Ali Khan said about her character, “The fact that Rinku can actually say the line, ‘Ek baar, ek ladki ko agar dono mil jayenge toh?’ The fact that she can mean that and say that in today’s day and age is totally atrangi.” She even called Akshay Kumar ‘Thailava of the North’ when asked about working in the film.

“The fact that I am working with Thailava of the North and the South is new for me,” Sara said.

Sara Ali Khan’s character in the film claims to have run away with the man she loves multiple times and when she was asked about whether she has been a rebel with or without a cause, the Atrangi Re actress said that she can’t get her outfit right without her mother’s help.

“I won’t be able to step out for an interview. Meri aukaat nahi hai, mummy se door bhagne ki. Kahin bhi bhaag jao, ghar toh wahin jaana hai, roz (I am not capable of running away from my mother. Wherever I run away to, she is the home I have to return to, every day),” Sara Ali Khan added.

Simmba actress also spoke about having felt the urge to break the shackles and do something on your own. She said, “Not at all. I’ll even get married to someone who can move in and live with my mom. I’m never going to leave her. Jokes apart, my mother is a very liberal woman. She is my third eye in everyday life. She is the sound of reason, so, no, I’m never running away.”

