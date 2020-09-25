On the 74th birthday of Mohinder Amarnath, actor Saqib Saleem has penned an emotional note stating how he grew up idolising the iconic World Cup-winning cricketer.

The actor added that he feels blessed that he got to learn cricket from Amarnath, during the preparation of the upcoming film, “83“. The film narrates the story of India’s first-ever World Cup cricket victory in 1983 and Saqib plays all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, who was vice-captain of the World Cup-winning squad. Amarnath, popular among teammates and fans as Jimmy, was Man of the Match in the final as well as semi-final, and he played a key role in the team’s victory.

“I grew up idolising you, then I was blessed with the fortune of learning the sport we both love from you. Was it intimidating portraying you on camera while you stood there and watched? Without a doubt,” he wrote alongside a picture he posted with Amarnath on Instagram.

“But the grace and warmth with which you made me comfortable and confident is something I will never forget. Jimmy sir, my greatest lesson from you is not of cricket but of how to be a better person!” Saqib added.

He then wished the veteran cricketer. “Happy Birthday Sir! It truly has been my honour to watch you play, to know you, to learn from you and to be you on screen recreating one of the finest eras of our cricketing history! #happybirthdayjimmyamarnath @83thefilm,” wrote the actor.

