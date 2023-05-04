Actress Sanya Malhotra, who will be soon seen playing a cop in the upcoming streaming film Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery, revealed that she said yes to the film just from a one-liner that her Pagglait producer Guneet Monga Kapoor shared with her over a Zoom call.

Speaking to the media at the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Thursday, the actress said, “Within a few months of the release of Pagglait‘, Guneet told me that she has a one-liner for a film which she would like to share with me. We got on a Zoom call and she gave me the one-liner, and I fell in love with it. After this, I met with the director of the film, Yashowardhan Mishra, who narrated the story to me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Delving into her part, Sanya Malhotra said, “The role was a challenge because I didn’t meet any cop before the preparations of the part. However, during the preparations, I met a few cops, and I got to experience that their life is quite challenging.”

Sanya Malhotra added that she and her director once met a female police officer in Gwalior who was working on cases in the police station and at the same time, constantly catering to her young child.

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery’ starring Sanya Malhotra, will stream on Netflix from May 19.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Gets Massively Trolled As An Old Video Of Her Singing Without Auto-Tune Surfaces, Netizens Call Her “Sehlena Gomez”, “Nirasha Bhosle”, “Vishal Deadlani” & ‘AreSh*t Singh”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News