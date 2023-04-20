Starring Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Anant Joshi and directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery releases on Netflix on 19th May, 2023, in association with Sikhya Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms

Netflix today announced the launch date of its upcoming investigative satire comedy film with Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Anant Joshi, Rajpal Yadav and Neha Saraf. This announcement was exclusively made at the country’s leading performing arts festival; ‘Histrionica 2023’ of The Dramatic Society of Sri Ram College of Commerce. The story of ‘Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery’ comes straight from the heartlands of India, placed in a fictional town called Moba. Directed by Yashowardhan Mishra, written by Ashok Mishra and Yashowardhan Mishra, the film is produced by Sikhya Entertainment, Balaji Telefilms Ltd. It will be available exclusively on Netflix on 19th May, 2023 onwards.

Inspired by true events, this film showcases Sanya Malhotra, in a never seen before avatar, playing the role of a sincere and determined cop on a mission to find the missing Kathals.

Director Yashowardhan Mishra said; “Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery is an extremely special film for me, not just because it marks my debut as a feature director but also because this is a story that will strike a chord with audiences across the country. I am so thrilled that the audience at the SRCC Histrionica had such a warm and exhilarating response to ‘Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery’. Every character has been etched with extreme thought and depth, giving each and everyone an immense spectrum of character sketches to work with, helping me bring each facet of the film to life. I am extremely humbled that this story will reach millions of viewers not only in India but across the globe via Netflix.”

Producer, Guneet Monga Kapoor, CEO Sikhya Entertainment, shares, “Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery, is a story that truly represents the taste of Sikhya Entertainment in always producing unique, entertaining and heartwarming relatable content. We are so thrilled that our audience will finally get to see the magic of Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery, created by our debut director Yashowardhan Mishra and writer Ashok Mishra on the 19th of May on Netflix. This joyride of satire and comedy is an absolute family entertainer and will definitely leave a lasting impression.”

Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms, shares,“Yashowardhan and Ashok’s interpretation of these true events from India’s heartlands convinced me that this story needed to be told. Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery is one such quirky and unique satirical dramedy and I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey once again with Netflix and Sikhya. We are so thrilled for our audiences to see Sanya in a completely new avatar and a story that leaves the viewers thinking even after they have watched the film.”

Join Inspector Mahima in her quest to find the missing Kathals, on Netflix from 19th May, 2023!

