Sanya Malhotra On Her Birthday Plans: “I Don’t Have Much Time”

Sanya Malhotra has built her own horizon with some impeccable choice of films. Starting from Dangal (2016) followed by a rustic tale Pataakha, a quirky comedy Badhaai Ho (both in 2018) and later the niche love story Photograph (2019), she has always left a mark.

The actress is expecting 2020 to be a big one for her as she has a couple of releases including a few more movies and web offers in her kitty. Interestingly, unlike previously, this year Sanya Malhotra is having a working birthday and she’s nothing but happy about it.

Sanya Malhotra has no regrets for not partying this year. Talking about her choc-a-block schedule, she shares, “I love to party sometimes but right now there’s a lot of work in my plate. Right now the focus is to lead a disciplined life. Last seven months, and even the next few months, are really busy. I don’t have much time.”

Sanya reveals that finally her dream of having a working birthday is getting fulfilled this year, “I always work around my birthdays but the actual day of my birthday would be an off and I’d always crib about it. But this year, I’m happy to be working”.

Her upcoming projects include ‘Shakuntala Devi‘, where Sanya will be playing Anupama Banerjee and will be sharing the screen space with Vidya Balan. Her first look itself had created all the buzz where yet again, we see the actress don a new avatar.

Sanya Malhotra stands in the limelight where she definitely is the talent to look out for in the year, 2020.

