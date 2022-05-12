Sanjay Dutt, who is known for his personal charisma and physique, has yet again impressed with his performance in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

Advertisement

The actor’s ‘never give up’ attitude was seen when he was shooting for the blockbuster Yash-starrer after he had just pushed back cancer. And he nailed the villainous character of Adheera with his stellar performance.

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt has now taken to his social media handle and shared an intense workout picture, which shows his dedication as he lifts heavy chains in the gym. His message for his followers: “Nobody cares about your story till you win, so WIN!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

He should know this better than most, for he has set many examples with his triumphs over difficult life situations in the past.

Sanjay Dutt has some exciting projects coming up, such as the period drama ‘Shamshera’ (with Ranbir Kapoor), ‘Ghudchadi’ (with Raveena Tandon) and ‘Prithiviraj’, where he plays the blind uncle of Prithviraj Chauhan, essayed by Akshay Kumar.

Apart from these upcoming films, he has signed up for some more interesting projects, which will be officially announced soon.

Must Read: Suniel Shetty Breaks Silence On Being Dragged Into Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar’s Tobacco Controversy: “A Lot Happens In The Film Industry, I Stay Away From It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube