Salman Khan Will Announce His Eid 2020 Release Sooner Than You Think?

Salman Khan, who has almost confirmed his next The Most Wanted Cop: Radhe for his Eid 2020 release, is having a super busy year. He just got done shooting for Prabhudheva’s directorial Dabangg 3 opposite Sonakshi Sinha and is also shooting back to back for Bigg Boss Season 13. Amid all this, he is also bracing himself to announce his humongous Eid 2020 release.

According to a close source, “There have been way too many leaks for Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 film & the makers don’t have to take any risks regarding the same. The original plan was to announce the film with Dabangg 3 buzz being at its peak. But now Salman has suggested himself that the announcement should be made now. You know, no one in this industry can say no to Bhai. Hence the makers could make the official confirmation in a couple of days.”

Recently, there were reports that Bharat actress Disha Patani will soon be collaborating with Salman for his Eid 2020 release. Also, the title of the movie is almost final as Salman’s younger brother Sohail Khan got the title registered, India’s Most Wanted Cop: Radhe for his upcoming film.

We absolutely can’t wait for him to make an official announcement.

Talking about his upcoming film Dabangg 3, the film will hit the theatres on December 20.

