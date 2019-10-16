Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Despite Disha Vakani Shooting A Scene, Is Her Comeback Still Confirmed?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is making it to the headlines on a daily basis. After Disha Vakhani aka Dayaben row, the show grabbed all the limelight due to Nidhi Bhanushali’s exit, who played Sonu Bhide in the show and eventually got replaced by Palak Sidhwani. Now the show is back in the hoopla around Disha’s comeback.

Apparently, Disha has completed a shoot for a small segment, which shows her on a phone call. Though fans are having a sigh of a relief, the makers are still not sure about actress’ comeback. Disha’s husband Mayur Padia has stated that though she has shot for a special scene in the show, her brief comeback is still not confirmed as the contract issues between Disha and producer Asit Kumarr Modi are still not resolved.

It is also learnt the makers are trying their best to solve the issues and get the actress on-board again.

Meanwhile, producer Asit Modi recently confirmed her return in a conversation with Times of India as he revealed, “We are positive that Disha will make a comeback on the show as Daya. It might take a month’s time. Time and again, we have been asking her to be back on the show. However, she wasn’t ready and told us, ‘Meri beti abhi chhoti hai, how can I leave her alone?” But now, she seems to have made up her mind to make a comeback”.

