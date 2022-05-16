Salman Khan is one actor whose fans are eager to see him on the silver screen, and soon. While fans will have to wait a bit longer for his films on the big screen – given he didn’t have an Eid release this year, we have some exciting news. As per reports, he may soon work with the original Dabangg director Harish Shankar.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, Harish is the man who helmed Pawan Kalyan-led blockbuster, Gabbar Singh. The film was remade in Bollywood as Dabangg and starred Khan in the lead role. Just a couple of days ago the director met the actor in film city and shared pictures from the same. This has in turn given rise to speculation and a source even confirmed there is ‘something big and interesting on cards’.

Advertisement

As reported by Pinkvilla, Harish Shankar – the man behind the Pawan Kalyan blockbuster Gabbar Singh, is working on a script for Salman Khan. A source close to the development revealed to the portal, “Harish and Salman casually met at Film City where the superstar was shooting for an advertisement. It was a pretty cool meeting and quite a nostalgic one as it had been years since they met. They chit-chatted about films and what’s happening around the world.”

Continuing further, the insider said, “Harish Shankar sir is already working on a script for Salman Khan but will discuss and pitch to him at the right time, in a right way when everything is finalised. Something big and interesting is on cards.” The portal also revealed that this collab between Salman and Harish will be backed by producer Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers.

A couple of days ago, Harish Shankar took to his Twitter handle and posted three pictures from his meeting with Salman Khan. The director tweeted, “Happened to witness the mesmerizing aura of @BeingSalmanKhan thanks a lot Bhai … had a great time and experienced one of the beautiful moments of life … thanks again for ur precious time … thank you @MytriOfficial Naveen Yerneni gaaru for making this happen.”

Happened to witness the mesmerising aura of @BeingSalmanKhan thanks a lot Bhai … had a great time and experienced one of the beautiful moments of life … thanks again for ur precious time … thank you @MytriOfficial Naveen Yerneni gaaru for making this happen pic.twitter.com/OVnWDpLcaG — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) April 12, 2022

On the work front, Salman’s upcoming next includes a cameo in Chiranjeevi-led Godfather, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and an extended cameo in YRF’s Pathaan – starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham. He will also be seen reprising his role as Indian RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise – Tiger 3, also starring Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey and more.

Would you like to see Salman Khan in a film directed by Harish Shankar? Let us know in the comments below.

Also, stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Asked Zayed Khan “Bhai Ek Baat Bata, Tujhe Acting Aati Hai Na?” & Left Him A Bit Disturbed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube