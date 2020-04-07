When Salman Khan Woke Up Hearing Katrina Kaif’s “Himmat Nahi Hai” To Vicky Kaushal’s Marriage Proposal!

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Vicky Kaushal is reportedly dating Bharat actress, Katrina Kaif. Although there has been no official announcement from the duo, the rumours of Vicky sneaking in and out of Kartina’s apartment went viral amongst netizens in no time.

Amid the lockdown, all the Bollywood celebrities are pretty active on social media. Everyone is posting their cooking, workout, house chores pictures and videos on Instagram including Raazi actor, Vicky Kaushal.

Well, today we are going to share a throwback video with y’all where Vicky is proposing Katrina Kaif in front of Salman Khan and his reaction is hilarious. Vicky tells Katrina, “Aap kisi achhe se Vicky Kaushal ko dhund ke shaadi kyu nahi kar leti?” to which Katrina just couldn’t stop smiling and blushing. Vicky then sings, “Mujhse shaadi karogi” and camera pans towards Salman and he’s seen leaning on her sister Arpita’s shoulder. Katrina then replies, “Himmat nahi hai” and Salman wakes up all excited and starts smiling.

Who knew that these two would become a couple someday. Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, Salman will be seen next in Radhe opposite Disha Patani releasing on Eid this year. Katrina will be next seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar which is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Vicky, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh which will is slated to release next year.

