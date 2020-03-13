Sardar Udham Singh: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Gets Pushed, New Release Date OUT!

80 years ago, March 13, 1940, Sardar Udham Singh singlehandedly assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer (Seeking revenge for the brutal Jallianwala Bagh Massacre) in London, sparked the Indian Freedom movement.

Such a significant story deserves justice onscreen, and hence the makers have decided to present Sardar Udham in 2021 as a solo release!

Starring the talented game-changer Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham will release on 15th January 2021.

Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham is a Rising Sun Film Production, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar

