Erica Fernandez Gives Tips About The Usage Of Social Media Platforms In Useful & Informative Way Amid Lockdown

Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Erica Fernandes has currently been utilizing her social media platforms in a very useful and informative way.

Instead of just sharing basic forwards and information from other sources like everybody else has been doing during this lockdown phase, Erica has in fact been creating her very own content during these times which is what people really need to see right now.

The actress has been creating her own live videos on her social media pages, which not only talk about but also educate people on things like how to wash and sanitize your hands correctly to maintain good hygiene, how to sanitize essential items after bringing them home and a lot more of these on similar lines.

Speaking about why she feels that things like these informative content oriented videos should be put out at the moment, Erica in an Interview to Pinkvilla said, “In such uncertain times like these, the best thing people can do for themselves is to first educate themselves and others around them about how to effectively deal with the situation at hand. So I too felt that I should do my bit to help people with being informative about what can be done to prevent a virus of this stature. And for me, watching a way of doing something correctly rather than just reading about it, has always worked well! Hence I decided to highlight selective topics through social media videos, which are in the need of the hour!

“So I picked up important aspects like washing hands in the right manner, the kind of food to be eaten in these times, how to sanitize essential items after bringing them into the house, and showcased them in my own way through these videos, in the hope of enlightening people about how seriously this phase has to be taken.” added the actress.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!