The iconic track ‘Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye’ from the film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ was half shot by a duplicate of superstar Salman Khan, reveals choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan. Farah made an appearance on the dance-based reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer’.

While there, she was seen sharing anecdotes about the song with host Jay Bhanushali. During their interaction, Farah revealed that most of the scenes were done by a duplicate of Salman, who played the role of Aman, as he came in just for a few hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A promo shared by the channel Sony TV on Instagram, showed Farah Khan talking to the duplicate named Ritji. She said, “Ritji bahut cute tha yar. Main bata du Sajan ji Ghar Aaye mein, Salman Khan ka aadha gana Salman ka dupe banke Ritji ne kia. Really, kyunki Salman aata hi tha 2-3 ghante ke liye. To baki back shot, top shot, wide shot, sab Ritji karta tha.”

The video – of Farah Khan talking about Salman Khan not shooting the full song of KKHH‘s Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye, was captioned, “Toh aapko kaisi lagi ‘Sajanji’ ke peeche ki ye kahani? Cinema se jude aur bhi kisse hum laaye hain aapke liye khaas, toh don’t miss #CinemaKe110SaalBemisaal IndiasBestDancer #DanceKaFest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

This weekend, tune into India’s Best Dancer 3 at 8 pm and celebrate ‘Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal’, only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Must Read: Tina Datta Rubbishes Rumours Of Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum With Jay Bhanushali Going Off Air, Reacts, “There Are A Lot Of Spices In Making…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News