‘Radhe‘ Salman Khan has always had a special connection with his fans because of the style of dance he has done over the years now. From the ‘towel dance’ in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’s Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din to the world-famous ‘belt step’ in Dabangg, he has created a different genre with his style of dance in this industry. Don’t tell you us, haven’t heard “Salman dance karke dikha!”?

The people behind his dance are the choreographers he’s closely associated with, and one of them is Shabina Khan. She has collaborated with Salman in projects like ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ and ‘Tubelight’. She also is a part of Radhe, and here’s how she looks back at this long memorable journey with Salman.

In her interview with Times Of India, Shabina said, “Salman Khan has managed to create his unique dancing style. There is nothing that he cannot do. We always keep in mind that the dance moves we give him are such that his fans can easily relate to and copy. Every time he dances, be it in ‘Dabangg’ or ‘PRDP’, his hook steps go viral. Even he gives his inputs while we shoot for a song, which are just perfect.”

She also adds, “He doesn’t even rehearse for the song, he comes on the sets, we show him the moves, and he nails it like a boss! I I have been working with him since I was 8-9 years old; I started working as an assistant to Ganesh Hegde for his film ‘Khamoshi’. It has contributed immensely to my career.

I would call him the best dancer! Woh jo kar le, vo step ho jaati hai aur vo hit hai (Whatever he does, becomes a step and is an immediate hit with the masses). My kids and nephews copy his steps.”

Recalling her first meeting with Salman Khan, Shabina revealed, “I first saw him on a movie set, when I was in school. I come from a very conservative family and we were not even allowed to watch films. I am the only one from my family who is working in the film industry. I started working with Salman in ‘Khamoshi’ and then later, continued working with him. I feel I have a natural connection with him. I have done a lot of songs but after doing ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, I got recognition. Before that, I did a lot of songs like ‘Aashiq Bananya Aapne’ and others.”

Shabina considers Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo as a milestone, she concludes by saying, “I even got nominated for several awards, I was also called the best young choreographer, but ‘PRDP’ was a milestone film for me. After that, I made sure to deliver the best and do better. Because if I am able to do a good job, only then will be call me for his next project. Today, wherever I am in my career, it is because of him.”

