Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have been the talk of the B-town with them being the rumoured couple! Well, it seems like Iulia is not very keen to pose with Salman for the paparazzi. Check out why.

Neither the Radhe actor nor his rumoured girlfriend has confirmed their relationship yet.

Recently, Salman Khan had arrived at his brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash on Monday with Iulia Vantur. Bollywood’s bhai and Iulia were clicked stepping out of the same car at Aayush’s birthday bash. The rumoured had twinned in black outfits.

However, while Salman Khan was compelled to pose for the paps, Iulia Vantur opted to ditch him and straight made her way to the party rather than posing for the cameras alongside him.

In the video, the paps were requesting for both the stars to stand together. However as Salman called out for Iulia, but she was seen ignoring his call and walking inside the venue. Salman then stood for a couple of more pictures before he too made his way to the party.

Bizarre right?

Check out the video below:

Talking about Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash, besides Salman and Iulia, his party was accompanied by Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, TV actor Shabbir Ahluwalia and wife Kanchi, Sunil Grover, Varun Sharma, Meezaan Jafri, among others. Helen, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan with husband Atul Agnihotri were also attending the party.

In his birthday bash, Aayush and Salman appeared together to release the trailer of their upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth.

While talking about working with Salman at a press conference, Aayush Sharma said that, “Bhai is very kind. Real life mein toh kaafi sweet hai but jab aap movie set pe dekhte ho, that’s when you realise ki aap Salman Khan ke saamne khade ho aur aapko unko punch maarna hai. I think that way, thoda palpitation type ho gaya tha mujhe (He is very sweet in real life but when you see him on a film set, that’s when you realise that you are standing in front of Salman Khan and you have to punch him. I started getting palpitations).”

What do you think is cooking between Salman Khan And Iulia Vantur? Let us know in the comments below!

