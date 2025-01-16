Actor Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital and underwent surgery from the wee hours of Thursday morning after suffering stab injuries from an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence. Now, the latest development states that the actor is out of danger after the surgery. He has expressed gratitude to his fans and the hospital staff members.

As per the latest statement from Saif Ali Khan’s team, he is recovering in a stable condition and doctors are monitoring his progress. The police authorities are investigating the case and the actor’s family members including his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and his sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan are safe. The Devara actor has thanked doctors namely Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital whose timely aid has stabilized his condition.

He has also expressed gratitude to his well-wishers and fans who showered their prayers and thoughts during this tumultuous time. He suffered six wounds including one on the spine, arm and on the neck. Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan underwent two surgeries which started at 5:30 am on Thursday (January 16).

An earlier statement from the actor’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s team stated, “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in the hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine.”

Reportedly, an unknown person entered Saif’s Bandra residence at around 2:30 am. The latest reports suggest that the Adipurush actor’s househelp and staff members are under the scanner in the ongoing police investigation. According to ANI, a Mumbai Police official quoted, “When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked Saif Ali Khan and injured him. Police are investigating the matter.” He was rushed to the hospital at around 3:30 am by his eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan. We await more development surrounding the case.

