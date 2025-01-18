Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s attacker is still on the loose as over 48 hours pass. Khan was significantly injured by the accused and was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. He is currently recovering at the medical facility but is reportedly unable to give a statement. Here’s a quick recap of all that has happened in the past 50 hours after the attack. Scroll below for more.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday at Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Bandra residence on the 11th floor of the Satguru Sharan building. It was an attempted burglary, and when Saif tried to stop the burglar from attacking his kids and the staff, the accused stabbed him multiple times.

According to police via NDTV, the accused demanded one crore after breaking into Saif’s house. Jehangir Ali Khan’s caretaker, Eliyama Philips, was the first to encounter him. according to Philips, he is 35-40 years old and is around 5 feet 5 inches tall.

What happened in the autorickshaw?

Saif Ali Khan took an autorickshaw to the Lilavati Hospital, accompanied by his son Taimur Ali Khan and a caretaker. The autorickshaw driver was Bhajan Singh Rana, who did not recognize the Devara star.

Rana took Saif to the hospital, which is around 2 km away from his house. Bhajan Sing Rana said, “He (Saif Ali Khan) walked by himself and sat in the auto. He was injured. A small child and one more person were with him. He asked me ‘kitna time lagega.’ We reached it in eight to ten minutes.” He added, “The actor sat by himself in the three-wheeler. He did not seem scared and appeared normal.”

What did the doctors say?

Saif Ali Khan was soaked in blood but walked into the hospital accompanied by Taimur and a caretaker. Dr Nitin Dange, a neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, said the Devara star was like a lion. The doctors removed a 2.5-inch knife fragment lodged in his spine, noting that if the knife had gone 2 mm deeper, it would have been a severe injury.

Dr Nitin Dange told PTI, “We are observing his progress, and he is doing excellently well according to our expectations. As per his progress, we have advised him bed rest, and if he is comfortable, then in two to three days, we will discharge him.”

CCTV Footage Acquired by the police

Two CCTV footage has been found so far revealing that the accused was covering his face and carrying a bag. According to that, the accused was seen climbing the stairs before entering the actor’s flat. In another footage, Saif Ali Khan, the accused, escaped the scene by taking the stairs. The intruder initially planned on entering Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat, but then pivoted to Saif’s place.

Investigation so far

According to a Hindustan Times report, more than 30 police teams have been dispersed to catch the attacker but have failed. The Mumbai police took in a carpenter in connection with the attack, and he was brought to the Bandra Police station for interrogation on Friday morning. However, he was released a few hours later.

PTI’s report said that the suspect was not associated with any criminal organization and was probably unaware of whose house he had intruded. Police revealed this fact based on their investigation so far. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, “Police investigation is going on….they have got many clues, and I feel the police will soon zero in.”

Maharashtra state minister Yogesh Kadam cleared the air about this attack being connected to the underworld. He said, “A suspect who has been detained in connection with the attack is not part of any gang. No gang has carried out this attack. The theft was the only motive behind the attack on the actor.”

Saif Ali Khan’s wife and an established actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan, recorded her statement on Friday with the Bandra police station. It was recorded in the evening at her house in the presence of the police officers. According to media reports, the police have recorded over 30 statements connected to the attack, including the carpenter who worked at the flat two days prior to the intrusion and attack.

