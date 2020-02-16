Saif Ali Khan On Receiving Flak For His ‘India-British’ Statement Controversy: “Would Prefer To Stay Away…”

Saif Ali Khan had a great kickstart to year 2020 with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior receiving massive love from the audience. His other film Jawaani Jaaneman also impressed the cine-goers and it only grew the audience’s love for the star. But it was not all good and hearty for Saif.

Saif’s ‘No Concept Of India Until The British Came’ comment during an interview had put him in a bad light. It gave birth to a lot of controversies and Saif received a lot of flak for his comment. the actor finally broke his silence on the issues and revealed that he will no more be a part of such conversations.

While talking to HT, Saif said, “There are a lot of questions that one gets asked, that you have to answer over a long conversation, about history and politics. But, I’ve also learnt that (with) a lot of these questions, the answers tend to divide people — either they agree or disagree — which isn’t really our job.”

“My job is to unite people, and I do that with the kind of films I do. So, I think it’s wrong to get into a situation which might divide people. So, from now on, I’d like to stay away from such conversations, and focus more on the positive things of my profession that’s bringing the country together,” the actor added.

Talking about how there has been a change in the kind of films he is doing and his new version in Bollywood, Saif said, “I think it’s a combination of a few things — the kind of films being made, roles being offered and the audiences, which has made things more interesting. The brackets are changing. It has given an opportunity to play varied characters. I really enjoy acting and I’m enjoying the kind of roles I’m getting.”

On the work front, Saif will be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. He is also a part of Shushant Singh’s Dil Bechara and Bunty Aur Babli 2. Saif is also rumoured to be a part of Go Goa Gone 2.

