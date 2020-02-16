Shocking! Fahadh Faasil’s Yet To Release ‘Trance’ Leaked Online By Tamil Rockers

This isn’t good news for cine-goers and Mollywood star Fahadh Faasil fans, as the actor’s much-awaited Trance, which happens to be one of the biggest films of the year in Malayalam film industry this year, has been leaked by the infamous Tamil Rockers.

The most shocking part is the film getting leaked even before its release.

Trance which was originally scheduled to release on 14th February on the occasion of Valentine’s day, now will be releasing on 20th February. The film has been pushed further for the release than its original scheduled date following some censor issues.

Tamil Rockers work using proxies and change the address of their sites every time and contribute a huge chunk in illegal piracy.

For those unversed, Tamil Rockers have the infamous reputation of leaking the films online on the same day of films’ release date. They have also leaked recent releases like Love Aaj Kal, World Famous Lover among many other Bollywood, South and Hollywood ventures in past on the same date of release.

Despite numerous preventive measures by Government and filmmakers to stop piracy, nothing has worked in favour of the film industry, as one gets to hear about piracy now and then after every new release.

Following piracy, the business of films and all efforts & hard work by the makers, actors and creative teams are always at risk.

More about Trance, the film has Fahad’s better half Nazriya Nazim as the leading lady.

Fahadh in the film will be seen playing the role of a motivational trainer.

The Fahad Fasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer also has filmmaker Gautham Menon, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan, Joju George along with others in key roles.

The film is been helmed by Anwar Rasheed and also is been bankrolled by himself under his production banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. The music for the film is been composed by Jackson Vijay

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!