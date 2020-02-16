Guwahati witnessed the Filmfare Awards 2020 last night. While the industry celebrated the movie gala and the winners took home the prestigious black lady, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel seems to have a problem again. She has called out the awards, and the celebs including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and her forever favourite nepotism debate target Karan Johar. Scroll below to also see the Rangoli curated winners list.

At Filmfare Awards 2020, Ranveer Singh and Alia starrer Gully Boy bagged 13 awards. And Ananya took home the best debut for Student Of The Year 2. This triggered Rangoli after a follower addressed it.

She wrote, “Not only Kangana but Nitesh Tiwari for making best film of the year about exam stress Chichore, Prasoon Joshi for writing best lyrics, and so many more unsung heroes.”

Filmfare Awards 2020: Rangoli Chandel Labels Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday's Win As 'Nepotism Ka Nanga Nach'
“When a society celebrates ‘ Nanga aaya tha kya ghanta lekar jayega over meri nas-nas tar kardo aur bana do ek sitar raag Baharat mujhpe chedo jhunjhunao bar bar… we know where we stand,” she added.

Rangoli addressed that if the award night could not acknowledge a film that gave voice to the voiceless children (Chhichore), then we live in a nepotistic world.

Further she took a dig on Ananya Panday winning the best debut. She wrote, “Radhikaa Madan deserved the best debutant award not Ananya, she has opportunities known parents papa jo, at least give Radhika little encouragement , uska woh haq bhi cheen liya..”

Apart from Radhika she also felt Ankita Lokhande who played Jhalkari Bai in Kangana’s Manikarnika also deserved it. She also alleged that Alia got the best actress for a supporting role. Coming to her favourite, she alleged that Karan made sure his film Kalank gets awards too.

She wrote, “Also KJo made sure Kalank ko bhi awards mile wahre duniya, hawas ka nanga nach toh suna tha magar Nepotism ka nanga nach aaj dekhne ko mila.”

Here are all the tweets:

