Amongst the many good films that Saif Ali Khan has done, his fans surely love him for his role in 2013 released Go Goa Gone. Starring Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das and Anand Tiwari, the film was based on the concept of the zombie apocalypse where three friends go on a trip to Goa and fight these zombies along with drug mafia. The film was an ultimate success amongst the audience who are now eagerly waiting for part 2.

Well, the good news came in yesterday when the makers of Go Goa Gone – Maddock Films – announced its second part. Yes, the much-speculated sequel Go Goa Gone 2 is finally happening and we are as excited as you are. Maddock Films shared the first poster of Go Goa Gone 2 on social media and announced the film in the quirkiest way possible.

The team tweeted, “One can try, but never really escape this trip! Prepare yourself for the craziest sequel of the best “zom-com” as Go Goa Gone 2 releases in March 2021!”

Check out the poster here:

One can try, but never really escape this trip! Prepare yourself for the craziest sequel of the best "zom-com" as Go Goa Gone 2 releases in March 2021!@ErosNow #DineshVijan @ErosIntlPlc pic.twitter.com/PILwKdhX9X — Maddock Films (@MaddockFilms) January 15, 2020

While the cast of the film is still under wraps, the film is set for a March 2021 release. Talking about the sequel, Maddock’s head honcho Dinesh Vijan said, “It’s been quite a journey from 2013, and I’m so excited we’re back again with this crazy ride! Go Goa Gone redefined many things, and we are gunning to do that again. The characters have stayed with us all this while and we are thrilled to bring them back to life!”

