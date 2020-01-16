Kalki Koechlin On Having A Child Of Out A Wedlock: " We Are Not Against Marriage But Just Waiting For The Right Time"

Kalki Koechlin is one of the most unconventional stars in Bollywood. Be it her bold life choices or the kind of roles that she does, the Sacred Games actress has always been applauded for her dynamic choices. She recently revealed that she is pregnant with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg and left everyone shocked by the news.

Kalki opened up about the same on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show What Women Want Season 2 and talked about how she has been dealing with the pregnancy and the judgement she is receiving for having a child out of wedlock. Kalki even revealed that the baby was unplanned and she did not believe it when she got to know that she was pregnant and got a second test instead.

She further talked about how her family reacted to the news and said, “Thankfully, both our families are quite unconventional and are not too traditional when it comes to getting married and all of that. My mother was like, “Look net time you marry someone, make sure it is for life,” because you know I have already been divorced once. So she wasnt in a big hurry.

“And honestly, it is not like we are against marriage. We do want to get married, It’s just that the time hasn’t come yet. And I think it should be a conscious decision when we both are happy to do it and when we can do it in a not rushed way,” said the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress.

On being asked how she deals with the negative comments and judgement on having a child out of wedlock, Kalki said, “I have this magic, like a superpower which is switching off my phone and switching off from social media, I just avoid and don’t read the comments. I feel like if I really need positive criticism in my life, it is gonna come from the people who know me. And I do take that seriously if my family and friends have some feedback.”

“And also. they have also said like, “It will be better for the baby if you get your marriage, etc”. So we are looking into all those things as well because it does matter how the child grows up, what nationality does the child have? These are all the things we are still working out. But to read negative comments on social media, I think I am done with that.”

On the professional front, Kalki was last seen in the horror web series Bhram by ZEE 5.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!