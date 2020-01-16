Television actor Parag Tyagi has a special message for “Bigg Boss 13” contestant Asim Riaz about Himanshi Khurana.

His message is that Himanshi has parted ways with her fiance and is waiting outside for Asim Riaz.

Parag conveys his message to Asim during his current stay in the “Bigg Boss 13” house. He is in the house as part of the show’s “family week”, to spend some time with his wife Shefali Jariwala, who has is a housemate this season.

Asim Riaz then asks his brother Umar Raiz about Parag’s revelation, and Umar confirms the message saying Himanshi is indeed waiting for him outside, and whatever Parag has said is true.

Incidentally, as reported earlier, Parag also has been stern with Asim, for his rude behaviour with Shefali in the house.

Meanwhile, the show is currently seeing a “family week”, with relatives of the housemates dropping in to visit them.

Along with other relatives who visit the “Bigg Boss” house, recently Parag was seen greeting all the contestants. Apart from wife Shefali, he also met Paras Chhabra, who is apparently like his younger brother.

However, the drama was unleashed when Parag and Asim come face to face.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!