BARC Report Week 1 (2020): Naagin – Bhagya Kaa Zehreela Khel Tops The List; The Kapil Sharma Show In The Top 3

BARC Report: After staying at the top for so long, Kundali Bhagya has slipped down from the 1st position and it’s Sayantani Ghosh-Nia Sharma’s Naagin- Bhagya Kaa Zehreela Khel making its way to top in the first week of 2020, as far as urban section is concerned. While in the rural section, Mahima Shanidev Ki has retained the top spot.

Below are the top Indian television shows based on the impressions:

Urban

As mentioned above, Colors’ Naagin- Bhagya Kaa Zehreela Khel is at the 1st position with 8410 impressions. Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya has slipped to 2nd position with 8353 impressions. Sony Tv’s The Kapil Sharma Show has climbed up to grab 3rd place with 7951 impressions, while Indian Idol 11 holds 4th place with 6949 impressions. Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya is at 5th position by garnering 6794 impressions. Star Plus’ Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka and Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 are at 6th, 7th positions with 6707 impressions and 6640 impressions. Sab’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (6611 impressions), Colors’ Choti Sardarni (6597 impressions) and Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (6570 impressions) are at 8th, 9th and 10th positions, respectively.

Rural

Dangal’s Mahima Shanidev Ki retains 1st place with 14072 impressions. Following five spots too are grabbed by Dangal channel’s shows including Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Sri Krishna (13680 impressions), Bandini (13124 impressions), Baba Aiso Var Dhundo (12444 impressions), Kitani Mohabbat Hai (10495 impressions) and Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi (7891 impressions) are rocking at 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th positions respectively. Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya is at 7th spot here with 6279 impressions. At 8th place is Dangal’s Phir Laut Aayi Naagin with 6077 impressions. 9th and 10th positions are held by Zee Tv’s Kumkum Bhagya (5373 impressions) and Dangal’s CIF (5368 impressions).

