Fatima Sana Shaikh Is A ‘Fattu’ But Sets A Strategy To Deal With Fear During The Shoot Of Bhoot Police

It’s so far mixed bag of feelings for Fatima Sana Shaikh as, after a smashing debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal, the actress ended up giving a forgettable performance in Thugs Of Hindostan. Speaking about her next projects, she will be seen in Anurag Basu’s next and with Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal in Bhoot Police. During a recent talk, Fatima spoke about her character and fears, she is anticipating during the shoot of the latter.

Fatima is playing an urban girl in Bhoot Police and she said that she is excited to join Saif Ali Khan. “There is still time for the film to roll. I have sat with the director and we have gone through the character. I am excited to work with Saif and I am really fond of Pawan. He is an amazing director,” she told to PTI.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror, the actress addressed being ‘fattu’ (someone with no guts). “As l am a fattu at heart and am already dreading the shoot. As long as I am on the set with people around me, I will be fine. But as soon as I am alone in my room, meri barbaadi hone wali hai,” Fatima quotes.

She further adds to having her defense mechanism ready to deal with the spooky environment of Darjeeling hills during the shooting schedule. “There is a particular teddy bear that is my bodyguard. I am going to take it along and sleep with it. Also, you will immediately identify my room in the hotel because the lights will be never be turned off through the night. I have asked them to give me a room in the middle,” reports Mumbai Mirror.

