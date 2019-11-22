Anu Malik Opens Up Post Stepping Down As Indian Idol 11 Judge: “Will Knock The Door Of Courts”

Anu Malik created headlines when he stepped down as the judge of singing reality show, Indian Idol 11 following the #MeToo allegations against him. The singer-composer then wrote an open letter pleading innocence and claiming that all allegations against him are false. Also, for those who joined in late, Sona Mohapatra who has been at constant loggerheads with the singer, too had written an open letter against him.

And now, in his recent interview, Anu Malik has said that if these false accusations against him do not stop he will have to take the road of the court to ask for justice for himself. Malik also revealed that he has already written to the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI) regarding his stand on the issue and has requested them to forward his letter to the Singers Association of India (SAI).

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Anu Malik has been quoted saying, “I have requested SAI to call the singers who have been carrying out this social media campaign against me and explain themselves. If they have proof whatsoever against me, why don’t they show it? I am ready to face an inquiry. But, this entire malicious campaign against me has left me nowhere. I will clear my name soon and return with a clear mind.”

Further revealing the reason behind quitting Indian Idol 11, Malik said, “I have taken this decision voluntarily because I could not take the malicious allegations anymore and wants to return once my name is cleared off. The channel has been very supportive.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!