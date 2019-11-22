Padma Lakshmi’s NUDE Picture In A Bathtub Is Breaking The Internet! Pic Inside

US Television Host Padma Lakshmi treats her fans once in a while with some steamy hot pictures, and soars the temperatures. A few days ago, she posted a picture in a floral bikini sitting like a ‘bawse’ on a couch and the beauty is back with another one, this time in a bathtub.

Padma Lakshmi took to her Instagram and shared a sensuous picture where she could be seen relaxing as she’s laying naked in a jacuzzi. The water was filled with rose petals and by the look of it, the actress was clearly having a gala time.

“When you’ve been on the road for six months straight and you finally get a minute (1) to yourself,” Padma Lakshmi captioned the picture.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Padma Lakshmi last year took the Internet by storm last year when she made some shocking revelations about her personal life.

Padma Lakshmi shared that she was raped at the age of 16, but kept silent as she feared fingers would point at her for bringing it upon herself.

The 48-year-old Top Chef host, wrote a piece for the New York Times published on Tuesday, where she made the revelation.

The article was prompted by allegations surrounding US President Donald Trump’s choice for the Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women, the BBC reported.

However, Trump has defended Kavanaugh and cast doubt on the two women. He tweeted: “I have no doubt that, if the attack… was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents.

Lakshmi said she was raped on New Year’s Eve by her boyfriend in the 1980s. She had met him, who was then 23, while working in Los Angeles.

