Saif Ali Khan On Not Talking About Politics: “I Am Absolutely Way Too Privileged To Really Enter Into That”

While the nation is currently going through a political imbalance and there are protests and marches being held against the recent Citizenship Amendment Act, all eyes are on the Brown for its reaction. Saif Ali Khan who is in the promotional spree for his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Ajay Devgn, cleared his rather logical stand on why he does not speak about politics.

In a recent interaction with Bombay Times, Saif candidly spoke about how he feels that the things people in position speak make impact and he does not want to give a wrong one

He said, “I think, in a country like ours, taking either stand sometimes can have different results than what happens normally in an environment where people can voice views and discuss stuff and life goes on. It is a slightly more volatile environment, where the impact of what you say is louder, and some people enjoy that impact, I guess. I am not sure that I do, so I am still trying to form my opinion. It is a very interesting time and a disturbing time and you hear a lot of things, on one hand. And you are wondering how the country is going to define itself. That’s on one hand. And honestly, on the other hand, and I don’t mean to offend anyone when I say this, I have never been happier living in my country. The kind of medical treatment that is available to me and my family, the education for my kids, the professional employment and the work I am getting, everything about my life in India is better than it has ever been. So, I am hopeful,”

Talking about how he is privileged and his take in that case will be irrelevant.

“Which is why I tend to keep quiet. Because I understand, that I am not only privileged, but my wants and desires are probably irrelevant to people with burning issues in a literally burning environment. So I get that, and I am quite happy with that. And I don’t feel disenfranchised with that. I do feel that I am absolutely way too privileged to really enter into that conversation with any relevant point of view, ” he said.

On the work front, Tanhaji is set to release on January 10. Saif will also be seen in Jawani Janeman alongside Tabu and Alia F. The poster of the same have been coming out since the past week.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!