Saiee M Manjrekar On Working With Different Film Industries Across India: "I Hope It All Pays Off..."

Actress Saiee M Manjrekar is a busy bee. The actress, who has teamed up with Telugu star Ram Pothineni for her next film, has two films lined up for the release, ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ in which she will share the screen with Punjabi music star Guru Randhawa, and ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ which is helmed by Neeraj Pandey of ‘Special 26’ fame.

Talking about what appealed to her about ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, the actress told IANS: “The world of ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is something which is completely different to what I have seen in a while, both in the real world and on screen. It’s so beautifully showcased in the movie. What appealed the most to the actor in me about the project was the fact that Neeraj Pandey sir was at the helm of affairs. It has been quite an enriching experience while working on this film.”

Saiee M Manjrekar, who is the daughter of veteran actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, has worked across different film industries in India. She made her debut as a child artiste with the Marathi film ‘Kaksparsh’, worked with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the multilingual film ‘Dabangg 3’ and her 2022 film ‘Major’ was a trilingual release starring Telugu actor Adivi Sesh.

Talking about how working in different industries shapes the actor in her, Saiee M Manjrekar shared with IANS: “Working in different film industries across India has been very culturally immersive both as a person and as an artiste. To explore so many cultures and to work in them expands your horizons as an artiste and you can use small nuances of one culture in the other.”

She also shared that she is in a happy place being a busy actor and dabbling in many projects.

“I’m so happy to do this much work in my life and career. I hope this continues and I get more busy and meatier roles. A lot of hard work and effort went into making a film from actors to every single person. I hope it all pays off and the audience loves and relates more to the work that I do,” Saiee M Manjrekar signed off.

