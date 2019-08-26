Superstar Prabhas is all geared up for his action-entertainer Saaho releasing this week. Being one of the highly anticipated releases, the movie is in great demand amongst the distributors. While reportedly the movie toppled Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in screen count in Tamil Nadu state, the price at which its theatrical rights are sold, dictates a different story.

The report in IB Times states that the theatrical rights of Saaho have been acquired at a price of 20 crores. The movie will be distributed by SPI Cinemas, Screen Scene, Sakthi Films, Vasanth Cine Arts and Vasundra Dev Films in Tamil Nadu. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released in 2017, was sold at 37 crores.

The reason behind it is said that the response for non-Tamil movies has increased only during the last few years, so distributors are shying away from taking any risks. But also, they are highly aware of Saaho’s potential to rake humongous collections.

On 30th August, “Saaho” is all set to release in IMAX format, besides the regular 2D format.

The IMAX version of “Saaho” will open not only in India, but all across the globe. The film will be digitally re-mastered in the immersive IMAX format for all markets.

While it has become a common practice to release Hollywood films in IMAX screens, the trend is not yet prevalent among Indian filmmakers, particularly the ones in Bollywood. “Dhoom 3“, “Gold” and “2.0” have been among few Indian films to have had an IMAX release.

“We are thrilled to partner with UV-Creations and T-Series on the release of Saaho, a pulse-pounding, non-stop action epic that deserves to be experienced in IMAX,” Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment and Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp said.

