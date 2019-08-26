EXCLUSIVE: Sumeet Vyas FINALLY Gives A Concrete Confirmation On Permanent Roommates 3

Sacred Games and all is really good but it was Permanent Roommates back in 2014 which introduced most of the Indians to the concept of web series. What started as an experiment for The Viral Fever and the whole team of PR grew up rapidly and shaped up as one of the most loved web shows till now. The characters of Mikesh & Tanya played by Sumeet Vyas & Nidhi Singh respectively created a special place in our heart as their chemistry was so fresh and relatable.

In 2016, the team came back with Season 2 and it was even better. While the show well maintained its romantic and funny quotient, it was delightful to see the characters getting mature with time and the story getting even more sensible. Biswapati Sarkar as a writer of both seasons did phenomenal work and the audience since then has been looking forward to the Season 3.

However, it has been 3 years since the release of PR 2 but the makers have not announced Season 3 yet. So when TVF on its Facebook page posted a meme about TanKesh (Tanya & Mikesh) with a teasing text, “Every couple is a cute couple until the cutest couple walks in”, the fans were quick to ask if the Season 3 is coming.

#Tankesh giving us #CoupleGoals since 2014 ♥ Posted by TVF Qtiyapa on Thursday, August 22, 2019

If this was not enough, another video from Season 1 was posted on the Facebook page to tease the fans.

Press F to pay respect Posted by TVF Qtiyapa on Friday, August 23, 2019

Going through the comments, I got in touch with our very “cooool” Sumeet Vyas to ask if they are coming up with Season 3 but Mikesh Bhaiyya seems too busy in his “Testing Job” in the US these days and perhaps have less time to return Mumbai, so this is what he told me very kindly – “We don’t have a new season coming anytime soon”

When I tried to push him further about the reason for keeping Season 3 on hold for so long time, he left my texts with “Blue Ticks”.

Well, we’ll keep on waiting for PR 3 to arrive and also hope that he tells us about the release date as soon as its planned. Nahi to Tiwari ko dhoond ke usse poochna padhega!

