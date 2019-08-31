Saaho: Netizens Hail Shraddha Kapoor For Her Tremendous Action Sequences!

So finally after waiting for months and months, the magnum opus and one of the most awaited releases of the year, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho released yesterday. Though the film got a fantastic opening all over on its first day, it has been a mixed response from the cine-goers.

However, the action sequences didn’t fail to impress the audience. Talking about action sequences, the leading lady, Shraddha stole the show for her breathtaking high octane action sequences. As the film buffs who caught up with the film in theatres yesterday had all praises for her on the Internet.

Top notch action sequences in the film and @shraddhakapoor is always a treat to watch on screen! #Saaho ❤ — AngieRidzz (@AngieRidzz) August 30, 2019

Prabhas is good but really liked shraddha's action in it@ShraddhaKapoor #Sahoo — Bhavya Jangid (@jangid_bhavya) August 30, 2019

What a movie #Saaho,#Prabhas is amazing, @shraddhakapoor you blew my mind! Keep up the good work ❤ — Naman Shukla (@NamanSh06266111) August 30, 2019

Shraddha had been training for the action sequences which one also gets to see in the trailer and promos, from the very start. Being a thorough professional that she is, she also learned how to fire guns in real to give it a real touch and feel for her scenes in the film.

From film front, Shraddha will next be seen on the big screen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Dangal filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture Chhichhore.

Apart from Shraddha and Sushant, the film also has Varun Sharma, Parteik Babbar along with others in major roles.

Chhichhore will release on 6th September.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!