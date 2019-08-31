“Tiger Shroff Is 100% Single,” Sister Krishna Shroff DENIES Dating Rumours With Disha Patani!

Tiger Shroff is enjoying the buzz surrounding his upcoming flick with Hrithik Roshan, War. But his sister Krishna Shroff isn’t less too who’s been making headlines owing to her fitness regimes. However, this time Krishna is revealing details and has cleared all the air around the actor dating Disha Patani.

It all happened when Krishna appeared as a guest on the chat show, By Invite Only. The fitness freak was spilling the beans about her personal life as she said, “I’m proud of the person I’m with, so why hide that from anybody?”

However, when asked the case with brother Tiger who since a long time has been said to be dating actress Disha Patani, she responded, “You know that I don’t lie and how straight I’m about everything. Tiger is 100 per cent single.” While the whole Bollywood fans want the both to date, looks like they have something else on mind.

Moreover, Krishna revealed on the show that she would pair Disha with actor Aditya Roy Kapur and would be totally rooting for that couple.

Tiger and Disha are often spotted going for outings together, and that’s been one of the major reasons for fans to speculate their relation being more than friends.

Recently, during one of their outings, Shroff protected Disha from getting mobbed by fans while leaving a restaurant.

Photographs doing the rounds on social media show Tiger and Disha leaving a restaurant and making their way towards the car. In the image, Disha is seen sporting a green polka dotted dress and Tiger brown T-shirt with dark blue pants.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer “Bharat” and will next be seen in “Malang” alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Tiger, who was last seen in the second instalment of “Student Of The Year“, will share screen space with actor Hrithik Roshan in War.

