SVF Music is glad to present an exhilarating new release on May 8th at 11 AM on YouTube and Audio Platforms – “RNT Project.” This compilation of 10 Rabindra Sangeet is a tribute to the renowned poet’s birth anniversary, and it promises to be a unique and unforgettable musical experience. The talented Music Director Arindom, along with a group of skilled musicians from around the world, has combined international sounds with Tagore’s compositions to create something truly exceptional.

Featuring a diverse range of tracks, including “Amar Mollikaboney,” “Kotobaro Bhebechhinu,” “Bhalobeshe Shokhi,” “Amaro Porano Jaha Chay,” “Shokhi Bhabona,” “Tomar Khola Hawa,” “Ami Chini Go Chini,” “Oder Shathe Melao,” “Amar Nishitho Raatero,” and “Hey Shokha,” each song offers a fresh perspective on Tagore’s music and carries a distinct vibe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The project based on Rabindranath includes Surangana Bandhyopadhyay’s rendition of “Amar Nishitho Raatero” and Nikhita Gandhi’s “Amaro Porano Jaha Chay” and they are just two examples of the incredible talent showcased in this album. From the emotional depth added by Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury’s powerful voice to Lopamudra Mitra’s perfect capture of the essence of Tagore’s poetry in “Shokhi Bhabona,” this project promises to deliver a fantastic musical experience.

Arindom Chatterjee’s incredible ability to blend classical and modern sounds in Rabindranath’s project is demonstrated in “Ami Chini Go Chini” and “Kotobaro Bhebechhinu,” while Lagnajita Chakraborty’s version of “Tomar Khola Hawa” offers a lively take on the beloved song. Amrita Singh Majumdar’s “Amar Mollikaboney” and “Oder Shathe Melao” also demonstrate her unique vocal style and ability to convey complex emotions.

Arindom himself has shared his experiences working on the project and how each track came to be. The fusion of classical sitars, cello, Spanish percussion, clarinet, guitar, and electronic production creates an international sound that aims to bring Tagore’s music to a global audience.

“RNT Project” based on Rabindranath is a wonderful tribute to Rabindranath Tagore‘s work and a thrilling addition to the world of music by SVF Music. With its unique blend of sounds and fresh take on Tagore’s compositions, this album is sure to capture the attention of music lovers everywhere.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Trolled Himself By Saying “Mera Na Koi Talent Nahi Manta” After Abhishek Bachchan Called The Superstar A ‘Blessed Actor’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News