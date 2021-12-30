Bollywood and the world of cricket has a longstanding relationship with each other. Actresses like Anushka Sharma, Geeta Basra, Sagarika Ghatge, and Sharmila Tagore found the love of their life with cricketers. B-Town beauty Urvashi Rautela too found her love in Rishabh Pant.

The two made headlines a few years ago and were spotted on dinner dates a couple of times as well. However, soon reports claimed that they have decided to part ways. Surprisingly, it was said that both decided to even block each other on Whatsapp. Now the latest report reveals the reason behind the decision.

As per the Pinkvilla report, Urvashi Rautela’s spokesperson had said that the actress and the cricketer had mutually decided to block each other on Whatsapp. The actress was apparently trying to get in touch with Rishabh Pant but he “did not want to take things forward” in terms of their relationship.

However, neither Urvashi nor Rishabh have ever spoken about this alleged relationship.

Back in 2019, Rishabh Pant announced his relationship with Isha Negi on social media. He shared a picture with her, and wrote, “I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy.” Isha, on the other hand, shared the same picture and captioned it, “My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life. @rishabpant.”

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela seems to be concentrating on her work. She was last seen in Virgin Bhanupriya (2020) which was released on Zee5. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. She will also be seen in Black Rose which is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual. The film will mark her Tollywood debut.

