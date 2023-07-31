Actress Richa Chadha was spotted in London shooting for her international debut ‘Aaina’ with ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ star William Moseley.

In the image, Richa stands side by side with her co-actor, Moseley, known for his remarkable portrayal in the Narnia franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Aaina’ marks an exciting Indo-British collaboration, bringing together talent from both nations to create a cinematic experience like no other.

Actress Richa Chadha was spotted in London shooting for her international debut ‘Aaina’ with ‘The Chronicles of Narnia‘ star William Moseley.

In the image, Richa stands side by side with her co-actor, Moseley, known for his remarkable portrayal in the Narnia franchise.

‘Aaina’ marks an exciting Indo-British collaboration, bringing together talent from both nations to create a cinematic experience like no other.

The production of Aaina is in the capable hands of Big Cat Films Limited (UK), helmed by producers Geeta Bhalla and P.J. Singh.

Currently, the film is in full swing of production in the bustling streets of London, where the leading duo were captured with their director, Markus Meedt.

The film ‘Aaina’ marks the directorial debut of Markus Meedt who has directed acclaimed short films, including ‘Shelter’ and ‘Anonymous’ and episodes of mini-series ‘Let’s Get Macho’.

‘Aaina’ delves into the realms of drama, exploring the profound consequences of the cycle of violence, not only within cultures but also on individuals, portraying the gripping effects of post-traumatic stress disorder. The film will be shot in the UK largely and also in India.

Besides ‘Aaina’, Richa is awaiting the release of ‘Fukrey 3‘, where she will be seen reprising her popular character Bholi Punjaban.

The actress also has ‘Heeramandi’ where she will be seen sharing screenspace with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Sehgal and Fardeen Khan.

Must Read: Nora Fatehi Exposes The Dark Side Of Bollywood PR, Reveals Being Asked To Date Famous Actors For Promotions & Says “I Work On My Own Terms”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News