Richa Chadha Opens Up About Getting Termed Ugly By The Press

Richa Chadha is certainly a powerful actor and not someone to mince her words or opinions. Richa who was last seen in Section 375 says that female actors are judged, trolled and scrutinized way more than their male counterparts. However, the Fukrey actress says she holds all her critics in high regards.

Further revealing that she was even called ugly in the earlier days of her career, Richa said, “I am very cordial with my critics because how they write about me is their prerogative. In my initial days, I have had press call me ugly. They called me names for my appearance in a film where I was not required to look glamorous. An article was written on me, titled 10 things that one hates about Richa Chadha’ by a publication. If a journalist tries to belittle me, I would rather grow a thick skin, instead of taking the negativity to my heart. There is a difference between critiquing and being mean to someone, and I know that.”

The actress who was both lauded and criticized for her acting chops in the film handled both the responses with immense grace. Richa further said, “Mainstream media, as well as social media, tends to be unfair towards female stars, and female stars get trolled and criticised more than their male counterparts. I can say this from my observation of the way media constantly questions Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor and other female stars for their choices – whether it is fashion, political opinion or lifestyle. Do they question the male stars enough as well?”

On the professional front, Richa is gearing up for the release of her Shakeela biopic and Panga alongside Kangana Ranaut.

